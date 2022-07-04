Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.55. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
