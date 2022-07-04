Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.55. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in Alight by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alight by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alight by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

