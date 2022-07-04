Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells $136,800.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,029,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 3,517 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $42,239.17.

On Friday, June 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 12,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $134,160.00.

ALHC opened at $11.61 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 162,950 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 61,237 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

