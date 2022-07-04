Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$63.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

TSE ATD opened at C$50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$51.38 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$45.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.