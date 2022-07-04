Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Head to Head Comparison

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) and Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Alset EHome International alerts:

Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Office Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alset EHome International and Office Properties Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alset EHome International $19.80 million 1.66 -$103.32 million N/A N/A Office Properties Income Trust $576.48 million 1.72 -$8.18 million ($1.23) -16.60

Office Properties Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Profitability

This table compares Alset EHome International and Office Properties Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alset EHome International -641.44% -66.57% -62.68% Office Properties Income Trust -10.26% -3.97% -1.41%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Office Properties Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alset EHome International and Office Properties Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A Office Properties Income Trust 1 0 0 0 1.00

Office Properties Income Trust has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.12%. Given Office Properties Income Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Office Properties Income Trust is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Summary

Office Properties Income Trust beats Alset EHome International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alset EHome International (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments. The Real Estate segment develops property projects and participates in third-party property development projects; and owns, operates, and manages real estate development projects with a focus on land subdivision developments and house rental projects. The Digital Transformation Technology segment provides consulting, implementation, and development services with various technologies, including blockchain, e-commerce, social media, and payment solutions. Its technology platform focuses on business-to-business solutions, such as communications and workflow, instant messaging, international calling, social media, e-commerce and payment systems, and direct marketing solutions. The Biohealth segment engages in developing, researching, testing, manufacturing, licensing, and distributing biohealth products and services. The Other Business Activities segment offers corporate strategy and business development, asset management, corporate restructuring, and leveraged buy-out expertise services. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Alset EHome International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alset EHome International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.