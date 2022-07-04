American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AMAO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.41.

Get American Acquisition Opportunity alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter worth $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the third quarter worth $114,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Acquisition Opportunity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.