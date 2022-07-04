American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.49.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC stock opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $47.32 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 161.85 and a beta of 0.79.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

