American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Short Interest Update

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Well stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. American Well has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.22.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $629,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,373,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $47,994.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 859,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,442.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,577. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in American Well by 27.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Well by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,590,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 524,125 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Well by 9,832.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 148,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 146,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

