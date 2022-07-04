Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Decreased by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.97. 14,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.54 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

