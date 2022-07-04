ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $10.33 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS AUKUF traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

ams-OSRAM Company Profile (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

