Analysts Set Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Target Price at $18.60

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

AOMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

Angel Oak Mortgage ( NYSE:AOMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $27.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 million. Angel Oak Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 15.43% and a negative net margin of 41.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Angel Oak Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.73%.

In related news, CFO Brandon Filson purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.37 per share, with a total value of $25,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 107,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,315.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Morgan acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,405.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,570 shares of company stock valued at $561,206 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 377,299 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $5,183,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the first quarter worth about $2,462,000. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage by 39.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 73,940 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

