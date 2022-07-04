Analysts Set CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target at $23.75

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE CIXX opened at $10.73 on Monday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.