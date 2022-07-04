Analysts Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $22.60

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.10.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. CWM LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Horizon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

