Analysts Set Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) PT at $42.69

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.69.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. HSBC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.20 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Li Auto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Li Auto by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LI stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,770.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li Auto has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Li Auto will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

