Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) PT at $43.33

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,213,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,557,000 after acquiring an additional 513,002 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 415,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 336,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

