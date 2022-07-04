Analyzing CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX)

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get CytRx alerts:

CytRx has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CytRx and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Entera Bio -1,345.02% -27.70% -24.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CytRx and Entera Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) -0.67 Entera Bio $570,000.00 57.38 -$12.19 million ($0.16) -8.63

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CytRx and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Entera Bio has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than CytRx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Entera Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CytRx (Get Rating)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed cytotoxin agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides ACDx, an albumin companion diagnostic product to identify patients with cancer who are most likely to benefit from treatment with these drug candidates. CytRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Entera Bio (Get Rating)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.