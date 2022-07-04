Anyswap Market Capitalization Achieves $76.62 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Anyswap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00020313 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $76.62 million and approximately $548,457.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00148702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015316 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

