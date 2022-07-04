Apexium Financial LP Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 42,025 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 768.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,694 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,215,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 431,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,245,410. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $70.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.52.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

