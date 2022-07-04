Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 17155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aptose Biosciences to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$95.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Aptose Biosciences ( TSE:APS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.