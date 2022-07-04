Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Up 20.7% This Week

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded up 24.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Ares Protocol has a total market capitalization of $681,000.33 and approximately $1.86 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00166500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00086169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016646 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

