Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW) Short Interest Update

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARIZW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 10,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13. Arisz Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.44.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.