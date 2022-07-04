ARMOR Price Down 6% This Week (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $19,779.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00149240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00083528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015072 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

