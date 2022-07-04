Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.60.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $6.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $343.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $342.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.57.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.11). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

