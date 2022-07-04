Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $428,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Uber Technologies comprises 0.1% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.34. 1,135,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,384,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

