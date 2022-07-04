Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 241 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

WSM traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,858. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

