Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.0% of Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.34. 431,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,531,080. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.98. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

