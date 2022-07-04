ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,866. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. ASGN has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

