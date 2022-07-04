Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF) Short Interest Update

Asiamet Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:KMGLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Asiamet Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Asiamet Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

Further Reading

