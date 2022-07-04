Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,110. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

