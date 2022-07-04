Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 13.2% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $118,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 26,152 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,705,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.17. 106,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,484,013. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.59.

