Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after purchasing an additional 596,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after purchasing an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 312,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,034. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.52.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

