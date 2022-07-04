Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up 2.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.18. The stock had a trading volume of 99,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,497. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.34.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

