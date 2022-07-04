Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 252,630 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 57,432 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.22. 187,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,858. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

