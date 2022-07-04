AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ALOT stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
