AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

