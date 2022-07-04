ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

