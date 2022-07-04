Atlas Protocol Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $360,705.18 and $74,175.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00151247 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00082813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015238 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

