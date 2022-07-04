Aurox Price Hits $16.17 on Major Exchanges (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Aurox has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $481,794.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $16.17 or 0.00080294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurox has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

