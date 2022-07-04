AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUTO. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $0.36 on Thursday. AutoWeb has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AutoWeb stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.76% of AutoWeb worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

