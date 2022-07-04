AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Lowered to $174.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $214.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.28.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $196.25 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.59 and a 200-day moving average of $231.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

