Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,972,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,941 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 15.4% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $152,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.69. 21,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

