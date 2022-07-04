Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) vs. Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Head to Head Survey

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) and Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avaya and Sprout Social’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya $2.97 billion 0.06 -$13.00 million ($0.32) -6.56 Sprout Social $187.86 million 16.89 -$28.70 million ($0.59) -98.78

Avaya has higher revenue and earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Sprout Social shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Avaya shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Sprout Social shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Avaya has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avaya and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya -0.62% 51.82% 3.36% Sprout Social -15.69% -21.90% -12.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avaya and Sprout Social, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya 3 4 1 0 1.75 Sprout Social 0 1 9 0 2.90

Avaya presently has a consensus price target of $13.78, indicating a potential upside of 556.08%. Sprout Social has a consensus price target of $99.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.87%. Given Avaya’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Avaya is more favorable than Sprout Social.

Summary

Avaya beats Sprout Social on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices. It also provides Avaya OneCloud UCaaS solutions that enables organizations to provide their workers with a single application for all-channel calling, messaging, meetings, and team collaboration with the same use as existing consumer apps; and Avaya OneCloud CCaaS solutions, which enables customers to build a customized portfolio of applications driving customer engagement and customer value, as well as offers communications solutions include voice, email, chat, social media, video, performance management, and third-party integration. This segments Avaya OneCloud CPaaS solutions combines the cloud with its communications platforms, which enables developers to integrate both UCC and CC communications capabilities directly into internal and customer-facing applications and workflows. The Services segment provides global support services, enterprise cloud and managed services, and professional services. The company also offers business devices, such as IP-enabled handsets, multimedia devices, and conferencing systems. It sells directly through its sales force, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, including distributors, service providers, dealers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and business partners. The company has a strategic collaboration with RingCentral, Inc. to accelerate the company's transition to the cloud. Avaya Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Sprout Social Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. The company offers provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows. Its tools serve a range of use-cases within its customers' organizations, including social and community management, public relations, marketing, customer service and care, commerce, sales and customer acquisition, recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy. The company also offers professional services, which primarily consist of consulting and training services. It serves approximately more than 31,000 customers across small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

