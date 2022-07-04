Axe Price Tops $0.0080 on Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (AXE) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. Axe has a market capitalization of $41,824.71 and approximately $3.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00243708 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

