Baader Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €65.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($93.62) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($70.21) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($71.28) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €81.00 ($86.17) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday.

FRA KGX opened at €40.88 ($43.49) on Thursday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a twelve month high of €81.82 ($87.04). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.23.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

