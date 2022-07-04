Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $495,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at $364,024,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $89,274,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after purchasing an additional 571,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,390,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,676,000 after purchasing an additional 568,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,016,437,000 after purchasing an additional 543,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,814. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

