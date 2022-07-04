Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 1,582,414 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582,414 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 10.01% of Peloton Interactive worth $876,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after buying an additional 215,669 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 63,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,789,000 after buying an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTON stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. The stock had a trading volume of 619,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,708,402. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.90.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

