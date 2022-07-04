Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519,988 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.61% of Wix.com worth $395,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WIX. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,364,000 after buying an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Wix.com by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WIX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.21. 36,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,970. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

