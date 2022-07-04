Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 974,389 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.07% of CBRE Group worth $930,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 84,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $90.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

