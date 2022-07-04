Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,352 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $765,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $954,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last ninety days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL traded up $1.85 on Monday, reaching $256.52. 38,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,360. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

