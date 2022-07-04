Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $569.04 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,948 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.84% of Markel worth $569,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Markel by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,990,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel acquired 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,621. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

MKL traded up $28.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,321.87. 553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,716. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,175.35 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,337.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

