Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 351,670 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,657,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 351,670 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 14.73% of Chegg worth $676,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 501.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Chegg by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.15. 138,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,678. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $45.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

