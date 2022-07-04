Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,670. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Banc of California by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blooom Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

